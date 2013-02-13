BERLIN Feb 13 A leading member of Germany's
opposition Social Democrats (SPD)said his party opposed using
Europe's new rescue fund to directly recapitalise ailing euro
zone banks, the latest sign of scepticism in Berlin towards a
plan agreed by European leaders.
The SPD has a blocking majority in the upper house of
parliament and could become part of the next German government
after September's elections.
Carsten Schneider, a budget policy expert in parliament for
the SPD, said on Wednesday Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble had broken the law because they had
made extensive concessions for a direct recapitalisation of
banks.
"The legal situation in Germany doesn't allow for a direct
recapitalisation of the banks through the ESM," he said.
"The SPD opposes a direct recapitalisation of banks through
the ESM," he added, referring to the 500-billion-euro European
Stability Mechanism.
"The SPD demands the creation of a European liquidation
regime for the banks with a liquidation fund that should be
financed by the financial sector itself," Schneider said.
Schaeuble, a leader in the ruling Christian Democrats (CDU),
said on Tuesday in Brussels that the ESM should limit any
recapitalisation of banks to well below 80 billion euros, if
anything at all.
Schaeuble's ambition of curbing the use of the ESM presents
an obstacle to countries such as Ireland, which still hopes to
get direct assistance from the fund for their banks.
"It's clear it must be significantly below the 80 billion
paid in capital," Schaeuble told reporters after meeting EU
finance ministers in Brussels. "Somewhere between nil and 80
billion euros."
Euro zone leaders agreed last June to allow the ESM to
directly recapitalise banks to stop the rescue of failed ones
from piling debt on individual countries.
But Germany and others have deep reservations about using
the fund for this purpose because they fear it will leave them
on the hook for bad loans made in Spain and elsewhere.
In June, it had also been hoped this direct aid promise
could help Spain, where banks have been hit by a property
collapse. Financial markets have since calmed, however,
following a pledge by the European Central Bank to intervene,
removing the urgency to act.
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by John Stonestreet)