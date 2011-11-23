BRUSSELS Nov 23 The European Union should set up its permanent rescue fund sooner than 2013 to reassure investors that the euro zone can get on top of its sovereign debt crisis, the EU's top economic official said on Wednesday.

"We should bring forward the treaty on the permanent European Stability Mechanism, which is based on paid-in and callable capital and makes it a financial institution and a much more sturdy flexible than the EFSF," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told the European Parliament, referring to the European Financial Stability Facility, the euro zone's temporary bailout fund.

Starting the European Stability Mechanism next year, rather than mid-2013 as planned, could help reassure investors because it provides a second lever to support markets, alongside the European Central Bank. (Writing by Robin Emmott; editing by Luke Baker)