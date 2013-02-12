BRIEF-Changjiang Securities to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
BRUSSELS Feb 12 The euro zone's bailout fund must limit its lending to recapitalise banks to below 80 billion euros, Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.
"We have said there (should be a limit) but we didn't define it," he said at the end of an EU finance ministers meeting in Brussels. "It's clear it must be significantly below 80. Between nil and 80," he told reporters.
EU leaders agreed last June to allow the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to directly recapitalise banks, but the euro zone is split over how the scheme will work in practice. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; writing by Robin Emmott)
