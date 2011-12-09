* Combined ESM/EFSF lending capacity up for review in March
2012
* ESM to get emergency voting of 85 pct majority on
Commission, ECB request
* ESM will not get banking licence
* ESM, EFSF will run in parallel between mid-2012 and
mid-2013
* IMF may get up to 200 bln euros from EU in bilateral loans
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Dec 9 Euro zone countries
brought forward by one year to next July the launch of a
permanent bailout fund and agreed, along with other EU states,
to consider lending up to 200 billion euros to the IMF to help
it fight the sovereign debt crisis.
But leaders of the 17-country euro zone decided the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM) fund, which will have an effective
lending capacity of 500 billion euros, would not get a banking
licence as suggested by France.
Such a licence would have allowed the ESM to refinance
itself at the European Central Bank's liquidity operations and
give it enormous firepower, but it would also break EU law which
forbids the ECB from financing government deficits.
"We... agreed on the acceleration of the entry into force of
the ESM rescue fund. It should enter into force in July 2012,"
the chairman of the leaders' summit, Herman Van Rompuy, told a
news conference early on Friday after a night of talks.
The ESM is to replace the temporary fund, the 440-billion-
euro European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), that leaders
decided should be leveraged through a partial insurance scheme
and co-investment funds and quickly deployed. The ECB will act
as an agent for the EFSF and ESM in market operations.
The two funds will run in parallel between mid-2012 and
mid-2013 and the leaders will assess in March 2012 if they need
to change an earlier agreement to keep the combined lending
capacity of both at no more than 500 billion euros.
Euro zone leaders agreed earlier this year that the ESM
would have paid-in capital of 80 billion euros and callable
capital of 620 billion euros. They had decided that the paid-in
capital would be provided gradually over five years.
They now said they were ready to pay up more quickly.
"During the phasing in of the paid-in capital, we stand
ready to accelerate payments of capital in order to maintain a
minimum 15 percent ratio between paid-in capital and the
outstanding amount of ESM issuance and to ensure a combined
effective lending capacity of 500 billion euros," the leaders
said in a statement.
CHANGED VOTING IN ESM, BONDHOLDER INVOLVEMENT AS IN IMF
The leaders also assured bondholders that in the future the
euro zone would follow the International Monetary Fund's
practice on private sector involvement in debt restructuring.
"As regards the Private Sector Involvement, we have made a
major change to our doctrine: from now on we will strictly
adhere to the IMF principles and practices," Van Rompuy said.
"Or to put it more bluntly: our first approach to PSI, which
had a very negative effect on the debt markets, is now
officially over," he said.
Euro zone leaders "clearly reaffirmed" that the decision to
seek a voluntary debt reduction by private bondholders of Greek
debt was unique and exceptional.
They also said that standardised and identical Collective
Action Clauses (CAC) would be included in the terms and
conditions of all new euro government bonds. CACs are legal
caveats which prevent minority bondholders from blocking a debt
restructuring for the majority of bonds holders.
To make the ESM more nimble, voting in the fund would be
changed to include an emergency procedure, which would replace
unanimous decisions with a qualified majority of 85 percent -- a
change sought by France and Germany.
This emergency voting method would be used only if the
European Commission and the European Central Bank said that "an
urgent decision related to financial assistance is needed when
the financial and economic sustainability of the euro area is
threatened."
Because such a voting option might face problems in Finland,
the leaders' statement said it would have to get the approval of
the Finnish parliament.
Finally, to further reinforce crisis fighting resources of
the International Monetary Fund, euro zone and non-euro zone
members of the EU declared they would consider, and confirm
within 10 days, if they would lend bilaterally up to 200 billion
euros the IMF.
"We are looking forward to parallel contributions from the
international community," the leaders statement said.