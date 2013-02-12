* Schaeuble says bank aid from ESM should be capped at 80
bln eur
* Remarks present fresh hurdle for countries seeking to tap
fund
(Adds background, detail)
BRUSSELS Feb 12 The euro zone's bailout fund
should limit any recapitalisation of banks to well below 80
billion euros, if anything at all, Germany's Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.
Schaeuble's ambition of curbing the use of the
500-billion-euro European Stability Mechanism presents an
obtacle to countries such as Ireland, which still hopes to get
direct assistance from the fund for their banks.
"It's clear it must be significantly below the 80 billion
paid in capital," Schaeuble told reporters after meeting EU
finance ministers in Brussels. "Somewhere between nil and 80
billion euros."
Euro zone leaders agreed last June to allow the ESM to
directly recapitalise banks to stop the rescue of failed banks
from piling debt on individual countries.
But Germany and others have deep reservations about using
the fund for this purpose because they fear it will leave them
on the hook for bad loans made in Spain and elsewhere.
In June, it had also been hoped that this direct aid promise
could help Spain, where banks had been hit by a property
collapse. Financial markets have since calmed, however,
following a pledge by the European Central Bank to intervene,
removing the urgency to act.
Schaeuble had earlier said that the offer of bank aid had
been designed as a measure to bolster confidence, rather than
one which would necessarily be used.
"The ESM is primarily there in order not to be used, but to
create confidence, and for that it needs a certain level of
lending capacity," he said.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; writing by John O'Donnell)