BERLIN, Sept 24 German Deputy Finance Minister
Steffen Kampeter said on Monday there is a discussion going on
in Europe about leveraging the new permanent bailout scheme for
the euro zone - and he promised that Germany's parliament would
be consulted.
"If Europe decided to leverage the ESM (European Stability
Mechanism) - and this discussion is going on - we would of
course involve the German Bundestag (parliament's lower house),"
Kampeter told Reuters.
Germany's Constitutional Court made consulting the Bundestag
on any changes to the ESM a condition for giving its approval to
the fund's ratification in a ruling earlier this month. Kampeter
called such a step a "political and legal necessity".
Spiegel magazine reported in its latest edition that the
euro zone wanted to leverage the ESM for a total capacity of
more than 2 trillion euros, in a similar arrangement to that
involving its predecessor, the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF).