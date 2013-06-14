BERLIN, June 14 Creditors and governments will always have to contribute to shoring up a failing euro zone bank even when the bloc's bailout fund ESM offers direct aid, according to an EU document, in a move to curb the amount of support from common euro zone funds.

A document prepared for euro zone finance ministers talks next week in Luxembourg did not specify the size of the losses that would be imposed on a bank's creditors, saying only that their level would have to be appropriate.

"Private capital resources will be explored as a first solution, including sufficient contributions from existing shareholders and creditors of the beneficiary institution(s)," the document, obtained by Reuters, said.

"An appropriate level of writedown or conversion of debt will have to take place, in line with EU rules," it said.