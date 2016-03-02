LONDON, March 2 The head of the European
Stability Mechanism said on Wednesday he expected a deal on
Greece's next installment of aid and urged Europe to help Athens
cope with the costs of the Syrian refugee crisis.
"The political issues are difficult but we are moving in the
right direction," Klaus Regling said at an event at Chatham
House.
"I'm sure we will come to an agreement. I also think the IMF
will join. After all if the review is concluded, the Eurogroup
(of euro zone finance ministers) has committed to discuss
additional debt relief, not a haircut, but additional debt
relief."
He added that it was well recognised in Europe that Greece
would need help in dealing with the costs of the tens of
thousands of refugees from Syria and other strained countries
coming into Greece each month.
(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Nigel Stephenson)