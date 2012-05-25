PARIS May 25 German central bank chief Jens
Weidmann dismissed French-backed calls for the use of euro bonds
to boost economic growth in Europe, saying in an interview in
French newspaper Le Monde that "this debate irritates me a bit".
"It's an illusion to think euro bonds will solve the current
crisis," the Bundesbank chief said.
Spurring economic growth in a debt-burdened region required
structural reforms and not more public spending when it was not
even sure that expenditure on infrastructure was what was
missing, he said.
"You cannot give someone your credit card without having the
means to control the spending," he said.
French President Francois Hollande is pressing his European
partners to commit to euro bonds, a form of pooled debt-raising,
despite stiff opposition from German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Weidmann, who is also part of the governing council of the
European Central Bank, also said that financial aid for Greece
should stop if Athens did not respect commitments it made in
return for outside help.
"Otherwise the agreements would lose all credibility and we
would be engaging in unconditional transfers," he said.
The central banker defended the ECB's role in fighting the
debt crisis in the euro zone, saying that it had bought time by
lending heavily to banks in the region at low interest rates but
that such lending had its limits.
"It's like morphine. It eases the pain but doesn't cure the
disease. It can even have side effects, by delaying adjustment
in the banking sector for example."
Asked about the possibility of wage rises in Germany, the
Bundesbank chief said it was possible to have raises above the
euro zone average for a time, but that it was vital to ensure
that inflation expectations remained firmly anchored.