AMSTERDAM Nov 22 Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Tuesday a common eurobond would not be solution to the current European debt crisis because it could prevent countries from addressing spending cuts and economic reforms.

"In the context of the crisis it is absolutely not a solution. Put more strongly, it would be a perverse incentive because you remove the last stimulus to reform and cut spending," De Jager told Dutch television programme RTL Z.

But he said eurobonds might be considered in the long term. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)