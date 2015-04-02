* Beleaguered country could run out of cash without outside
help
* Volatility expected as various payment deadlines loom
By Anna Brunetti and Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, April 2 (IFR) - Greece's ability to service debt has
deteriorated to the point where it could spark volatility in
wider markets at various points in 2015, even if the immediate
crisis is solved, market participants said.
The southern European country faces EUR2.86bn of debt
repayments this month, starting with an IMF bill of EUR460m on
April 9, but analysts calculated that meeting all deadlines is
unlikely without external aid - which at present remains in
question.
The worst case scenarios are a Greek exit from the eurozone
or a default within the single currency, but most market
participants expect that a last-minute bail-out agreement next
week will unlock EUR7.2bn of funds under the existing programme.
Even so, with several far heftier repayment deadlines down
the line it is likely that at several points this year markets
will again be dominated by the issue.
"We think market sentiment might turn a lot more nervous in
April, and in the run up to all payment deadlines," said
Reinhard Cluse, UBS's chief economist for Europe.
After the first hurdle next Thursday, Greece has to
reimburse EUR2.4bn of T-bills in two rounds the following week.
Cluse said that while domestic creditors might be willing to
let the government roll over those liabilities, foreign
investors may not be as sympathetic.
"As we get closer to these deadlines, potentially the
pressure on Greek asset prices increases and we cannot rule out
it will also cast a shadow on the broader market," he said.
CONTAINING CONTAGION
Up to now, contagion to other parts of the eurozone has been
limited, but this may not last.
"Unfortunately, Greece is now back on our agenda: even if
this particular crisis is averted through a last-minute
agreement, it will start up again ahead of the next payment. And
then again for the one after that," said one SSA syndicate
official.
"I am expecting volatility, and in that sort of situation
would Portugal, for example, which is currently considering a
bond deal, come to market? I'm not so sure," he said.
Opinion is divided on the subject, as some believe the
soothing effect of QE should be enough to keep headline risks
under control.
"There could be some volatility but it should be limited to
Greek trades. The overall market is relatively QE-focused so QE
will absorb most of the volatility," said Alberto Gallo, RBS's
head of European macro credit research.
The ultimate crunch time comes mid-year ahead of very large
redemptions in July and August. Economists said that neither the
next tranche of the current programme nor the pressure the Greek
government is putting on its social security and pension systems
will be enough to meet these deadlines.
"It is quite possible that the Greek government muddles
through the April payments but redemptions in July and August
appear daunting in the absence of a comprehensive deal between
Greece and its creditors," Cluse said.
BAILOUT BECKONS
This makes another bailout virtually certain, economists
said.
"It's almost inevitable that a third bailout is required. It
is politically sensitive, but the amount of money that is
required for Greece to meet its obligations is relatively small
compared to the earlier bailouts: around EUR30bn-EUR50bn," said
Hetal Mehta, European economist with Legal & General Investment
Management.
The run up to such an event could also shake up markets as
European voters may baulk at having to provide more funds for
Greece, said a second syndicate banker.
As far as the wider effect on the eurozone is concerned, a
lot will depend on the reaction of other countries, particularly
those that have been subject to a bailout.
There are legislative elections in Portugal and general
elections in Spain this year, and the concern has been that
anti-establishment parties may gain hold, which could further
weaken eurozone ties.
"If the bailed-out countries come out with a strong
statement showing commitment to the euro project and to reforms,
the market reaction will be limited. If they say nothing, the
outcome is more uncertain," said Peter Schaffrik, head of UK and
European rates and economics research at RBC.
(Reporting By Anna Brunetti and Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by
Owen Wild and Julian Baker)