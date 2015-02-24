BRUSSELS Feb 24 The informal gathering of euro
zone finance ministers, called the Eurogroup, is a format that
should not be overseen by the European Commission, Eurogroup
President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday.
Euro zone ministerial meetings are now chaired by a euro
zone finance minister who presides over the monthly meetings for
a term of 2.5 years, in addition to his normal responsibilities
as a national finance minister.
Because this is a large additional workload, the euro zone
wants to appoint a permanent Eurogroup president for a five-year
term, who would not have a national portfolio and devote all his
time to euro zone issues.
One of the ideas among policy-makers is that this role could
be filled by a European Commission representative. But
Dijsselbloem, whose own term ends in June, rejected that.
"For the future, I think that the Eurogroup is an informal,
intergovernmental group of ministers and it would be, in my
institutional thinking, illogical if the Commission would
preside over this meeting," Dijsselbloem told the European
Parliament.
