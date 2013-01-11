* Dutch FinMin Dijsselbloem would consider it - Dutch PM
* Netherlands wants Eurogroup chair from strong country-PM
THE HAGUE Jan 11 Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen
Dijsselbloem would seriously consider becoming chairman of euro
zone finance ministers if he were asked, Dutch Prime Minister
Mark Rutte said on Friday.
Dijsselbloem is the favourite, officials say, to be named to
lead the euro zone's most powerful economic policymaking body
when the Eurogroup of finance ministers decide on Jan. 21 who
will succeed Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker.
The Netherlands is one of the few remaining euro zone
countries which still has a top triple-A credit rating from the
major agencies, along with Germany, Finland and Luxembourg.
"As far as the Netherlands is concerned, it would be good if
it was a minister from one of the stronger countries. Who it
will be is not certain. If the choice falls on Jeroen
Dijsselbloem he will certainly seriously think about it," Rutte
told reporters.
Dijsselbloem, 46, was on a tour of European capitals this
week, speaking with European Council President Herman Van
Rompuy, as well as his colleagues from Belgium, Luxembourg,
Italy and France. He'll meet his Spanish counterpart next week.
In a shift from his predecessor Jan Kees de Jager's hardline
stance, Dijsselbloem has shown a more dovish approach towards
solving Greece's debt problems but he has continued to stress
the Netherlands' tough line of fiscal discipline and
reforms.
Dijsselbloem, appointed finance minister in November after
the Netherlands' election in September, declined to comment on
his candidacy.
"Whoever it is, it's not going to be easy to become the next
Mr. Euro, because Mr. Juncker has done tremendous work over the
last seven years for the Eurogroup and the situation around the
euro crisis. So that's an honorary title which belongs to him
and not directly to his successor," Dijsselbloem told reporters
in The Hague.