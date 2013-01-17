(Corrects 6th paragraph to show Dijsselbloem has not yet met
Spanish counterpart this week)
AMSTERDAM Jan 17 Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen
Dijsselbloem will formally put himself forward for the
chairmanship of the group of euro zone finance ministers on
Friday, a position he is widely expected to get.
The Eurogroup has been key to shaping the response of euro
zone governments to market pressure over the three years of the
sovereign debt crisis that started in Greece.
It is due to decide in a vote in Brussels on Monday who will
succeed Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker at the
helm.
"I intend to present myself as a candidate tomorrow,"
Dijsselbloem told Dutch lawmakers at the parliament's finance
committee.
Dijsselbloem, 46 and a Labour politician, said euro zone
finance ministers had agreed earlier this week that candidates
could throw their caps in the ring by Friday.
He was on a tour of European capitals last week, speaking
with European Council President Herman Van Rompuy as well as
with counterparts from Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, France. He
was on his way to meet his Spanish counterpart on Thursday
afternoon.
Dijsselbloem was appointed Dutch finance minister in
November and informally chosen to chair the Eurogroup at the
European Union summit in December, although leaders left the
final decision to be taken by finance ministers.
Eurogroup presidents are appointed for 2-1/2 year terms.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Gilbert Kreijger; editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)