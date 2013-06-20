LUXEMBOURG, June 20 Greece's emergency funding
will not fall short, the head of the Eurogroup said on Thursday,
calling on the Greek government to work to allow creditors to
complete their latest review and disburse the next tranche of
aid.
"There is no financing gap, the program is fully financed
for at least another year. So there is no problem on the premise
that we reach a final agreement on the review in July," Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, who chairs the meetings of euro zone finance
ministers, told a news conference.
"It is of the utmost importance that the Troika can finalise
its review at the beginning of the July," he said, referring to
the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the
International Monetary Fund.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Ingrid Melander)