* IMF, euro zone say Greece must show plans for reforms
* Emergency funding won't fall short, finance ministers say
LUXEMBOURG, June 20 Senior euro zone officials
and the International Monetary Fund played down concerns on
Thursday that Greece could face a shortfall in its finances,
saying there was still time to remedy the situation.
Earlier this week, officials told Reuters that some of
Greece's creditors, which include the European Central Bank and
the IMF, were reluctant to extend finance to the country because
of worries that part of Greece's financing broke ECB rules.
To compound the problem, deep divisions have emerged in
Greece's governing coalition over how to reduce the number of
workers at its public broadcaster and end a nine-day dispute
over the contested closure of the station.
Euro zone finance ministers pressed Greek coalition partners
to work together to allow them to conclude their review of
Greece's finances and reform program in July and disburse the
next tranche of aid, adding that emergency funding would not
fall short.
"There is no financing gap, the program is fully financed
for at least another year," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the
meetings of euro zone finance ministers, told a news conference.
He said, however, that agreement would need to be reached with
Greece by July on the course of its future reforms.
"It is of the utmost importance that the troika can finalise
its review at the beginning of July," he said, referring to the
European Commission, the European Central Bank and the
International Monetary Fund.
The International Monetary Fund also called on Greece on
Thursday to speedily deliver on its bailout program, adding that
doing so would ensure the country encountered "no financing
problems."
The impact of any shortfall would be exacerbated by the fact
that the IMF would find it difficult to justify its payments to
Athens because its rules require Greece to be fully financed for
at least a year.
Greek officials have said that discussions had already
started on closing the gap, which is estimated at up to 2
billion euros. They said options could include requesting an
earlier payment of rescue loan tranches or issuing short-term
debt.
In a report earlier this month, the IMF said it projected
that a financing gap of 4 billion euros would open in the second
half of 2014 and that additional financing should be quickly
found to cover it.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott, Ingrid Melander and John O'Donnell;
Editing by Peter Cooney)