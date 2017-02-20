BRUSSELS Feb 20 Euro zone finance ministers
decided on Monday to send experts back to Athens to negotiate a
deal with Greek authorities on the tax, labour and pension
reforms needed to disburse new funds under the country's
bailout, the head of the Eurogroup said.
Creditors' representatives, including the International
Monetary Fund, will go back to the Greek capital to discuss an
"additional package of structural reforms," Jeroen Dijsselbloem
told a news conference after a regular monthly meeting of euro
zone ministers in Brussels.
He said a deal will be necessary on tax, pensions and labour
market regulations.
He added that "there will be a change in the policy mix,
moving perhaps away from austerity and putting more emphasis on
reform."
