BRUSSELS Jan 23 Euro zone finance
ministers and officials meet on Monday to discuss terms of a
Greek debt restructuring as part of a second bailout package for
Athens, as well as other issues in the euro zone debt crisis.
Following are comments ahead of their talks:
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER
ON GREEK DEBT TALKS:
"We will listing to the Greek finance minister to hear what
models there are. It is important to have a long-term model so
that Greece has time and it is important that the interest rates
are low so that Greece can reduce its debt mountain.
"We know that the banks are not overly happy, but a crash is
far more expensive than such a long-term plan.
ON FISCAL PACT:
"We support the German position of linking the fiscal pact
tightly to the ESM (permanent bailout fund).
"We also want to have stronger controls. If one is
disciplined, there is no issue of encroachment. You retain your
freedom while respecting the rules."
EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN
ON GREEK DEBT TALKS ON BONDHOLDER LOSSES:
"The talks have been moving well (ahead) at the technical
level and I am certain that we will take stock of the PSI talks
concerning Greece today in the Eurogroup. And I am confident
that we can conclude the negotiations on the PSI (private sector
involvement) shortly - preferably in the course of this week."
SPANISH ECONOMY MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS
ON SITUATION IN SPAIN:
"We are committed to fiscal austerity and economic reforms.
We are facing a difficult, a complex environment, but in the
days and weeks ahead the Spanish government will show its
absolute commitment to austerity.
"It's a two-pronged approach: austerity on the one hand and
economic growth on the other."
CYPRIOT FINANCE MINISTER CHARILAOS STAVRAKIS
ON POSSIBILITY OF AN AGREEMENT THIS WEEK ON LOSSES FOR GREEK
BONDHOLDERS:
"I am not so sure. Everything is open.
"You know the special interest (of the) Cypriot government
with the exposure of Cypriot banks. Now we have to wait and see.
"We are here to make proposals. We cannot keep it open
forever."