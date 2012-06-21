LUXEMBOURG, June 21 Euro zone finance ministers
and officials met on Thursday to discuss a bailout for Spanish
banks and the way ahead for Greece's emergency lending
programme.
Following are comments from ministers and officials after
the talks:
EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER
ON REVIEWING GREEK BAILOUT AGREEMENT:
"As far as Greece is concerned, we didn't discuss today in
detail the articulation of the reviewed memorandum of
understanding.
"We will send ... our people on the ground, they will be
invited by the Greek authorities from first meetings on Monday
morning, we will have a look into the findings of the (EU/IMF)
troika and then we will discuss in detail the different means
and instruments which can be used.
"It doesn't make sense for the time being to give more
precise indications on the content of the programme ... this
depends on the findings of the troika."
ON EU/IMF TROIKA VISITING ATHENS:
"We expect the new government to invite the troika to Athens
next Monday because we do think are in an urgent situation and
all the procedures need to be speeded up. They will take stock
of the situation..."
"On the basis on the guidance we seek, a full troika mission
will go to Athens with a view to reaching an agreement on the
conditionality that should be reflected in an updated memorandum
of understanding. This includes an agreement on the measures of
prior actions to be implemented before the next disbursement can
take place."
ON NEXT TRANCHE FOR GREECE:
"We took note that the EFSF will disperse the remaining 1
billion euros of the first instalment before the end of this
month."
ON GREEK COMMITMENT TO EURO ZONE:
"We were listening carefully to the caretaker minister
George Zanias, who attended the meeting tonight, and gave us
reassurances on the fiscal situation in Greece and on the
determination of the new prime minister and the coalition to
remain committed to the euro and to honour the engagement of
Greece toward the European Union and the euro area."
ON SUPPORT FOR SPANISH BANKS:
"The exact amount of money will be known by the end of the
(memorandum of understanding) negotiations... The financial
assistance will be provided by the EFSF until the ESM becomes
available, and then it will be transferred to the ESM.
"If the ESM would be in force in time we would immediately
start by using the instrument of the ESM."
"We would ask the (European) Commission and the others I
mentioned to include in that memorandum of understanding the
relevant conditionality for the financial sector, including
restructuring plans in accordance with EU state aid rules."
ON TIMING OF SPANISH REQUEST:
"We would expect the Spanish authorities to put forward a
formal request for financial assistance by next Monday."
ON SENIORITY OF LOANS TO SPAIN:
"We will have to discuss this in the next coming weeks but
this is not as important a question as it may seem."
ON PORTUGAL:
"The programme is progressing well, the 2012 deficit target
of 4.5 pct is within reach, and important fiscal and structural
efforts have been undertaken that will create the conditions for
sustainable growth."
ON ESM PERMANENT BAILOUT FUND:
"We were checking the progress of the ratification process
concerning the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) treaty. This
ratification process is progressing well, with parliamentary
approval already obtained in eight member states...
"We are hoping that the ESM treaty will enter into force as
it has been provided in (an) earlier decision."
EUROPEAN FINANCIAL STABILITY FACILITY CEO KLAUS REGLING
ON SENIORITY OF LOANS TO SPAIN:
"Take the case of Spain, even if the 100 billion were
dispersed, this is less than 10 percent of Spanish GDP and
therefore it's a minor part of the total public debt of Spain."
ON SPANISH BANK SUPPORT FROM EFSF BAILOUT FUND:
"The EFSF will be ready and will be able to support Spain
very quickly and even with very large amounts. We gained
experience in the case of Greece how to recapitalise banks
without going to the market raise large amounts of money."
EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN
ON IMF ASSESSMENT OF EURO ZONE:
"The Commission by and large agrees with the IMF's
concluding remarks in this article or report."
ON BAILOUT FOR SPANISH BANKS:
"Our objective is to conclude the work so that the Eurogroup
could take decisions on this sectoral programme of bank
restructuring and recapitalisation for Spain in the meeting of
the Eurogroup on July 9."
"Today's decision is that the EFSF will provide the credit
line until the ESM will be available."
ON ASSESSING NEEDS OF BANKS:
"Policy conditionality of this sectoral programme will be
focused on the financial sector, on a bank-by-bank basis, for
those banks that have received support for recapitalisation
under the EU state aid rules as well as in system-wide terms for
the financial sector and the supervisory framework as a whole."
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER PIERRE MOSCOVICI
ON GREEK PROGRAMME:
"We still think the engagements undertaken by Greece should
be respected...(but) we are in favour of a certain flexibility
and taking into account the expectations of the Greek people,
particularly in terms of economic growth."
ON SPAIN'S REQUEST FOR SUPPORT FOR ITS BANKS:
"The official request for aid will be presented tomorrow
when (Spanish Economy Minister) Luis de Guindos returns to
Madrid. That is what I understood from the meeting. He told us
'manana'."
IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE
ON SHORT-TERM MEASURES:
"The short-term measures should be decided... The first one
is the creative and inventive monetary policy that manages to
actually transmit, throughout the zone, the monetary policy that
will accommodate growth and that takes many forms, whether it's
SMP or whether it's more traditional monetary policy is for the
ECB to decide."
"The second short-term measure, fiscal consolidation to
clearly be followed decisively and credibly where there are
market pressures..."
"The third one is recapitalisation of the weak banks with
preferably a direct link between the EFSF/ESM and the banks,
without going through the sovereign, in order to break the
negative feedback loop...."
ON RECAPITALISING BANKS:
"Our preference is that this recapitalisation or financing
be done without the intermediary of the sovereign and direct
from either EFSF or ESM into the banks that need
recapitalisation."
ON BANKING UNION, FISCAL UNION AND SHARING FUNDS:
"As a priority, the principle of a banking union, which
takes the form in our view of a common European supervision,
which takes the form of bank resolution, which takes the form of
deposit insurance of a euro area-wide nature. That is principle
number one.
"Principle number two is a fiscal union, more integration in
fiscal terms, with risk-sharing supported by stronger
governance... It includes more resources at the centre,
democratic controls and oversight and intermediate steps towards
gradual, but limited, sharing of funds.
"You can call them project, you can call them bills, you can
call them bonds, but the principle of it is the sharing between
the member states."
ON COMPLETING EURO ZONE MONETARY UNION:
"We are clearly seeing additional tension and acute stress
applying to both banks and sovereigns in the euro area. And with
that in mind, the IMF believes that a determined and forceful
move towards a complete European monetary union should be
reaffirmed in order to restore faith in the system because as we
see it at the moment, the viability of the European monetary
system is questioned."
Following are earlier comments from ministers and officials
ahead of the talks:
BELGIAN FINANCE MINISTER STEVEN VANACKERE
"We need two answers: in the short term, the here and now
answer for Greece, for Spain, they are all in need, but also in
the longer term perspective, the building blocks that (EU
Council President) Herman van Rompuy and also (Eurogroup head)
Mr Juncker will outline at the end of the month. The combination
of these should give the market confidence."
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER
ASKED IF SPANISH BAILOUT WOULD BE FOR BANKS ONLY:
"I expect it to be like (agreed) in the informal phone
conference, that it will be about the banks."
ON GREECE:
"We will have to see how much time Greece missed due to its
election campaign... if it missed too much, Greece will have to
work even harder."
DUTCH FINANCE MINISTER JAN KEES DE JAGER
ON GREECE:
"There is no alternative with regards to the reform, that is
clear. With smarter measures then you can realise more, that is
better, but an alternative to hard, painful reform, that
alternative is not there."
ON SPANISH BOND YIELDS:
"In Spain there are some problems. The market wants to see
results, it is important that they allow real results to be
seen. The government must vigorously do and implement what they
have announced, and thereby convince... the markets."
ON POSSIBILITY OF EMERGENCY FUNDS BEING USED TO BUY BONDS,
TO LOWER YIELDS:
"That is an existing instrument but one with conditions. I
have seen it said that it could be without conditions, but for
me it has to have conditions."
SPANISH ECONOMY MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS
ON REQUESTING SUPPORT FOR SPANISH BANKS:
"The presentation of financial aid is a formality, it is not
the fundamental issue. We have already started working on the
design of the aid with the Commission, the European Central Bank
and the International Monetary Fund.
"We will present the request in the next few days, but I
insist this is a formality, it is not important. I think that
before the end of July we will have an idea, a very clear,
detailed idea of how we will do (the bailout)."
IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE
"The IMF is here to provide all its expertise, all its
assessments and analysis to help the Europeans reach their
objectives."
IRISH FINANCE MINISTER MICHAEL NOONAN
ON SPAIN:
"It would be Ireland's policy to separate banking debt from
sovereign debt."
"The experience of Ireland should have be learned by the
European authorities and to recapitalise their banks and to
transfer the accounting of it onto the sovereign seemed to be an
additional burden."
"If Spain made an application the weekend the agreement was
made and they quantified their needs, I think that might have
eased the market concern. But while there is no request and
while there is no certainty about the amount being requested, I
think that makes the markets jittery."
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER PIERRE MOSCOVICI:
ON GREECE:
"I will start by saying that I'm delighted by the fact that
the Greek people have opted for a pro-euro government. That's
the right way to go.
"We know that it means that Greece will have to respect its
commitments. But it also means that Europe has to be sensitive
to the feelings of the Greek people, and take measures in order
to help the country achieve growth. Efforts must be made, but at
the same time we have to create conditions for hope. That's what
the euro must be about."
ASKED IF SPAIN WILL MAKE A FORMAL REQUEST AT THE MEETING FOR
SUPPORT FOR ITS BANKS:
"That's for Spain to determine itself. Now they have some
decisions to take - and they will be taken. The plan we decided
on some 15 days ago is robust and sufficient according to all
the analysis we have.
"The mechanisms exist, and I am confident in Spain's ability
to make the necessary reforms, and I am confident in the
European Union's capacity to respond to the difficulties in the
banking sector.
"More broadly, what we need to do in the days ahead is to
provide a joint, stable and lasting framework for the euro
zone."
ON SITUATION IN FRANCE:
"I am very confident in my country. I will have the
opportunity (at the Eurogroup) to present our public finances
strategy and that our commitments will be met... We will be at
4.5 percent (deficit) in 2012 and we will work on our strategy
for 2013 to reach 3 percent (deficit). France has all the
resources to both to carry out growth policies and to respect
our public finance commitments."
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
ASKED ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF EFSF BAILOUT FUND BUYING BONDS ON
SECONDARY MARKET:
"The legal situation for the European rescue mechanism, the
EFSF - the ESM isn't in force yet - is set out in the treaty.
"Under certain circumstances there is a possibility to
operate on the secondary market. That's known, that's sorted and
all this speculation can be surprising as it's all set out
clearly in the treaties: following a country's request and the
agreement of an adjustment programme.
"We're flexible on the specific financing instruments, such
as with the banking recapitalisation in Spain. There are
different types of instruments that we can use efficiently, such
as with leveraging and such, but we don't need continuously new
considerations in public as if we hadn't made precise agreements
already."
ASKED ABOUT HOW TO END MARKET TURMOIL:
"Speculate less, but work precisely, implement what has been
decided instead of creating expectations that are completely
unrealistic, but on the other hand implement what has been
agreed.
"That's also what I told my colleagues in the G20 framework
in Los Cabos again: Germany, for instance, has largely fulfilled
its commitments according to IMF reports, the OECD and the
European Commission.
"If everyone fulfils their commitments, the problems will
soon be solved. And if there is less speculation, including in
the media, the financial markets won't constantly be insecure,
because how are investors meant to differentiate if you as media
keep publishing groundless rumours."
ON GERMAN CONSTITUTIONAL COURT SAYING IT NEEDED TIME TO
DECIDE ON LEGALITY OF ESM PERMANENT BAILOUT FUND:
"I don't believe it is smart if the organs of the
constitution communicate with each other in public and I believe
it's even less smart if the government makes comments on this."
