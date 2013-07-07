* Athens needs 8 bln euros but payment set to be drawn out
* Last week's Portuguese upheaval is uncomfortable backdrop
* EU's Rehn tells Reuters close to deal on Greek aid
By Robin Emmott and Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, July 8 The euro zone must decide on
Monday how to keep Greece on a lifeline but is divided over
whether to delay aid payments to Athens in an attempt to force
through unpopular reforms ranging from sacking public workers to
selling state assets.
A split in Greece's governing coalition over how to shrink
the country's public sector has cast doubt upon Athens' ability
to meet the demands of its bailout programme, although Finance
Minister Yannis Stournaras said on Sunday much had been done to
reassure international creditors.
Eager to avoid a reawakening of the bloc's debt crisis and
mindful of elections in Germany in September, euro zone finance
ministers meet at 1500 CET (1300 GMT) and will also want to hear
from Portugal after last week's political upheaval.
"This is a delicate moment and we cannot drop our guard,"
said a senior euro zone official involved in preparing the
talks. "Nobody wants a return of the crisis."
Greece, which lived beyond its means for more than a decade,
has been kept from defaulting by emergency loans since May
2010.
It hopes to get the go-ahead for the release of 8.1 billion
euros ($10.5 billion) as part of its 240-billion-euro rescue
package, which it needs in part to pay back 2.2 billion euros of
bonds in August.
In week-long talks in Athens that ran into Sunday, the Greek
government said it was close to convincing the troika of
international lenders - the International Monetary Fund, the
European Commission and the European Central Bank - that it can
meet targets on reforming its economy.
But German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is seeking a third
term in elections on Sept. 22, wants to avoid being seen at home
as too generous to spendthrift countries. Berlin is unlikely to
support a full disbursement to Greece on Monday evening,
officials told Reuters.
The next tranche could be paid in instalments, which would
be conditional on Athens meeting so-called milestones on Greek
reforms, such as cutting state jobs or privatisations.
Olli Rehn, the EU's commissioner in charge of economic
affairs, confirmed on Friday that this was an option, although
over the weekend he struck a cautiously optimistic tone.
"The ball is in the Greek court and it depends on whether
Greece is able to deliver the remaining elements of the
milestones that have been agreed," he told Reuters in France.
Greek officials said the troika agreed to give Athens more
time to make public sector staff cuts and that 25,000 state
workers must be moved into a so-called mobility scheme by the
end of 2013 - to be transferred or laid off within a year.
WARNING TO LISBON
Euro zone finance ministers, accompanied by ECB President
Mario Draghi, will also deliver a firm message to Portugal that
last week's political instability must not derail its plan to
return to the debt market in 2014.
Officials are concerned that more upheaval could upset
Lisbon's efforts to leave a 78-billion-euro bailout programme as
the country's bond yields topped 8 percent last week, a level
seen as making new borrowing unaffordable.
Vitor Gaspar, the architect of Portugal's austerity drive
under the bailout, resigned last week, citing a lack of public
support for cuts into welfare benefits and tax hikes.
Unemployment is at a record high of nearly 18 percent.
Hoping to end a rift that threatened to bring down the
government, Portugal's prime minister promoted the head of the
junior coalition party to be his deputy on Saturday.
"The ministers will give Portugal the message that the
country should stick to its obligations," said a euro zone
official, who added that the country had funds that give it,
unlike Greece, some room for manoeuvre.
Still, Portugal's new finance minister, Maria Luis
Albuquerque, is a familiar face to the euro zone ministers,
having earlier attended their meetings as an official. "We are
reassured by the new minister, by everything we know about her,"
Draghi told a news conference last week.
The uncertainty has caused unease in Ireland, which is due
to return to normal market borrowing and exit its bailout
programme in coming months.
"The problems of Portugal and Greece keep on coming back to
haunt us," said John Fitzgerald of the Economic and Social
Research Institute, a Dublin-based think tank. "With the crisis
not put to bed, we are walking in a minefield."