* Germany and Juncker back Dutch minister to chair group
* Pending appointment of Dutch minister receives cool French
response
* Dijsselbloem says will present his vision on Monday
By Michele Sinner
LUXEMBOURG, Jan 18 Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen
Dijsselbloem won the backing of Germany as well as one of
Europe's most influential deal brokers, Jean-Claude Juncker, to
take over at the helm of the Eurogroup, the powerful body of
euro zone finance ministers.
Juncker, the outgoing president of the Eurogroup, gave his
endorsement to Dijsselbloem during the Dutchman's visit to
Luxembourg on Friday. He has been widely expected to take on the
role of chairing the ministers' meetings.
"The Dutch finance minister presented his candidacy, which
is a good one," Juncker told reporters. Earlier, a spokeswoman
for Germany's finance minister said that Wolfgang Schaeuble
strongly backed Dijsselbloem's appointment.
The decision on the appointment will be taken on Monday,
when euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels.
Finland, which like Germany is a AAA-rated euro zone member,
is also in favour.
The appointment of a minister from the Netherlands, which
belongs to a group of northern European countries in favour
austerity and strict economic reform, has received a cooler
response elsewhere.
France, which faces an urgent need for economic reform,
remained silent on Friday. Earlier this week, its finance
minister Pierre Moscovici told a German newspaper that he wanted
to know more about Dijsselbloem's agenda.
Dijsselbloem said he would present his priorities for the
role at the Jan. 21 meeting.
"My French colleague has asked me for a presentation on my
vision on the Eurogroup," he said. "I am very glad to give that
on Monday."
Dijsselbloem, 46, was appointed finance minister of the
Netherlands in November and identified by European leaders
shortly afterwards as a successor to Juncker.
The president of the Eurogroup is appointed for 2-1/2 years,
although Juncker chaired the gathering since 2005, helping shape
the response of euro zone governments throughout three years of
financial turmoil.
The Eurogroup decided on bailouts for Greece, Ireland and
Portugal and set up the 440 billion euro ($576 billion) EFSF
temporary bailout fund as well as the 500 billion euro ESM
permanent fund.
The role of the Eurogroup, and that of its president, will
grow in the coming years as the euro zone heads towards more
integrated economic policymaking, budget control, debt
management and a banking union.
