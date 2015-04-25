* Spain seeks influential post to gain influence in EU
* Dutch minister Dijsselbloem also wants to continue
By Robin Emmott
RIGA, April 25 Spain will make a bid to EU
leaders in the coming weeks to take over as chair of euro zone
finance ministers' meetings, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos said on Saturday, seeking a post that shapes key
policies in the single currency bloc.
The post, long sought by Madrid to balance what Spain sees
as a loss of influence in the European Union, is held by Dutch
Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem. His term expires in July,
although he is well-respected and would like to continue.
"It's very simple. The prime minister will present Spain's
candidacy and we believe we stand a good chance ... we have
support," de Guindos told a news conference following a meeting
of EU finance ministers in the Latvian capital.
De Guindos has served as economy minister in the
centre-right government of Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
since it took power in 2012 and is credited with steering Spain
to economic recovery following the euro zone's 2009-2014 crisis.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the preeminent leader in
Europe, last year publicly backed de Guindos as "an excellent
economy minister in difficult times."
Dijsselbloem struggled early in his 2-1/2 year term and
faced criticism for his handling of the bailout in Cyprus, where
ordinary savers were targeted initially, although the measures
were eventually levied only on the wealthy.
But since then, Dijsselbloem has impressed ministers with
his handling of tense talks with Greece and is considered to
have mastered the complex portfolio. He is seen as a
straight-talking man who can build compromises and find
solutions.
One euro zone finance minister who was initially sceptical
about Dijsselbloem told Reuters in Riga that he now fully
supported the Dutchman's handling of the post.
De Guindos' challenge will now be to garner enough support
from the 19 countries in the euro to replace Dijsselbloem. The
issue is likely to be discussed by finance ministers informally
in May, before a decision by European leaders in June.
Another obstacle for de Guindos is that Spain holds a
general election at the end of this year and euro zone countries
may be reluctant to back a minister whose party is not
guaranteed reelection.
Under EU rules, the chairman of the euro zone finance
ministers must also be the finance minister of a euro zone
country.
(Additional reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Jan
Strupczewski)