TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, June 8 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jun 2 19,968,880 -104,086,896 124,055,776 May 26 -3,985,237 -115,833,463 111,848,226 May 19 -4,930,567 58,063,538 -62,994,105 May 12 20,158,891 386,439,579 -366,280,6