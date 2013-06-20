China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LUXEMBOURG, June 20 The euro zone's bailout fund will be able to help recapitalise banks that ran into trouble in the past, the bloc's finance ministers agreed on Thursday, but will not give blanket permission for the funding.
"The potential retroactive application of the instrument will be decided on a case-by-case basis," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the meeting, told a news conference.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.