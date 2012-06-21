Israel Chemicals to sell stake in desalination firm IDE for $178 mln
JERUSALEM, June 8 Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Thursday it reached an agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for $178 million.
LUXEMBOURG, June 21 Euro zone finance ministers and officials meet on Thursday to discuss a bailout for Spanish banks and the way ahead for Greece's emergency lending programme.
For comments ahead of their talks click on (Via Brussels newsroom)
JERUSALEM, June 8 Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Thursday it reached an agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for $178 million.
MILAN, June 8 Intesa Sanpaolo is willing to put in fresh capital to help prop up Italy's troubled Veneto banks before they can be bailed out by the state, but only if other domestic lenders pitch in, newspaper La Repubblica said on Thursday.