BRUSSELS Feb 11 Euro zone countries need closer
cooperation on exchange rate policy, French Finance Minister
Pierre Moscovici said on Monday, adding that the issue would be
discussed at the meeting of euro zone finance ministers later
today.
French President Francois Hollande urged the euro zone last
Tuesday to set a mid-term target for the euro exchange rate in
reaction to the currency's appreciation in recent months which
makes euro zone exports less competitive.
"We will have a debate about exchange rates. The euro has
appreciated strongly in recent months ...for positive reasons,
because confidence is coming back in the euro zone," Moscovici
told reporters on entering the ministers' meeting.
"We should have - I have insisted that this debate takes
place - a coordinated approach between us that will allow for
us to argue for exchange rate stability, especially within the
G20," he said.
"I think that we must, at the international level, argue for
a coordinated approach that will allow us to have a stable
exchange rate and that this exchange rate reflects the
fundamentals of our economies so that expectations of economic
agents are anchored ... Exchange rates should not be subject to
moods or speculation," he said.
(Reporting By Robin Emmott, writing by Jan Strupczewski;
editing by John O'Donnell)