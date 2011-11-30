* More emergency steps in store to tackle financial stress
* Funding strains, sovereign debt woes trap euro zone banks
* Central banks tackle symptoms; underlying solution elusive
By Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent
LONDON, Nov 30 A coordinated move by leading
central banks to grease the wheels of the global banking system
is likely to be followed by other steps to prevent the euro zone
debt crisis from triggering a full-blown credit crunch and
economic recession. Success is far from guaranteed.
The longer the crisis festers, the greater the risk of
accidents such as a failed bond auction that could touch off a
market panic or a bank run.
Wednesday's cut by the European Central Bank (ECB), the
Federal Reserve and four other central banks in the cost of
existing dollar swap lines is not the 'big bazooka' needed to
support tottering bond prices and quash speculation of a
break-up of the 12-year-old single currency.
But it will help euro zone lenders that have been
cold-shouldered by investors such as U.S. money market funds
fearful that the banks will topple under the weight of their
exposure to now-dodgy sovereign bonds and be unable to repay
their loans.
"It gives an indication that monetary authorities are
prepared to do what is required to stop a freeze-up in the
funding markets," said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets
in London.
And by applying balm to the markets, it buys time for euro
zone policy makers to thrash out a deal to put the single
currency on a more solid long-term footing and extend a
financing lifeline to the likes of Italy and Spain.
"This move by the central banks is a necessary, but not a
sufficient element, to solve the crisis. The market is waiting
for a political solution. But it's good that policymakers have
started to cope with the problems at the money market -- the
situation had worsened lately. It's a signal at exactly the
right time," said Max Holzer, head of asset allocation at fund
manager Union Investment in Frankfurt.
A TRUE FINANCIAL CRISIS
Recent months have provided a textbook example of how
problems in one corner of today's interconnected markets can
mutate into what ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer on
Wednesday called "a true financial crisis -- that is a
broad-based disruption in financial markets."
Loss of confidence in the ability of several euro zone
governments to service their heavy debts at an affordable cost
has infected banks, which are big owners of sovereign bonds.
With banks in turn reluctant to lend to each other, various
measures of stress in the money markets have risen to levels not
seen since late 2008 or early 2009. As a consequence, demand for
funds from the ECB has soared to a two-year high. Moreover,
unsecured term funding is also all but impossible, bankers say.
As their cost of funds rises, banks are charging borrowers
more and lending less, surveys show.
To meet the demand of regulators that they increase their
core capital to 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by mid-2012,
European banks are rapidly reducing their lending because few
can raise fresh equity or are willing to do so while their share
prices are depressed.
Some banks are pulling out of peripheral markets -- French
lender Credit Agricole on Monday announced its withdrawal from
South Africa -- while others are exiting particular sectors. One
London banker said the European market for project financing was
effectively frozen.
With credit tightening, the economic picture is darkening.
Because a downturn or recession would sap tax revenues, further
squeezing government budgets, pressure on euro zone bonds
increases and is in turn transmitted to banks.
The vicious circle takes another turn.
RATING AGENCIES
As if things were not bad enough, the downgrade of 15 big
banks' credit ratings by Standard and Poor's risks increasing
their funding costs and forcing them to put up more collateral
for their trading activities.
Collateral is already scarce for Europe's cash-strapped
banks, which have started paying institutional investors to swap
illiquid bonds in exchange for better quality ones in order to
secure cash from the ECB.
"With lower ratings, counterparty risk goes up and so do
margin calls, so it does make it more difficult," said Carlo
Mareels, a credit analyst at RBC Capital Markets.
Against this background of stress, the ECB would do whatever
was necessary to ensure adequate financing is available for
companies and households, Noyer, the Bank of France governor,
said.
"In a period of intense market disruption, it is essential
to ensure that the monetary policy transmission mechanism
actually works. This may involve temporary and exceptional
interventions on those market segments where dysfunctions are
most apparent," he said in Singapore.
Economists say the next steps from the ECB at its Dec. 8
policy meeting could include an interest rate cut; an offer to
lend banks as much cash as they want for two or three years
because market financing beyond two years is prohibitively
expensive; and a relaxation of the rules governing the
collateral banks must pledge against such loans.
Nick Kounis, head of macro research at ABN AMRO, is among
those expecting fresh help next week. But he said the drive to
ensure the banking system is liquid was not a game changer for
the debt crisis.
"It's relieving some strains, but it's not meant to tackle
the actual sources of these problems," Kounis said. Policy
makers were still quite a way from devising a credible package.
BIG BAZOOKA
Central to any such package, many economists believe, will
be the big bazooka -- the emergence of the ECB as a lender of
last resort for the euro area to avoid a disorderly default by a
big country such as Italy that could cause the collapse of much
of the European and U.S. banking system.
"We are pretty sure that will happen at some stage," said
Juergen Michels, an economist at Citi in London.
But he said four conditions would have to be met before the
ECB dropped its opposition to backstopping euro area sovereigns:
- more market pressure, for instance in the form of a failed
bond auction by Italy or Spain.
- evidence from weaker states that they are seriously
implementing austerity measures to reduce budget deficits and
structural reforms to address low growth and productivity.
- a commitment from donor/creditor countries such as Germany
to provide more firepower to the euro zone's rescue fund and/or
credible steps towards medium-term fiscal integration.
- strict fiscal governance rules, including automatic
penalties for budget busters.
"Once these are met they're likely to go ahead with more
supportive action," Michels said.
If he's wrong, the funding strains that prompted Wednesday's
concerted central bank action could prove to be the precursor of
something much more dramatic: the break-up of the euro.
"The economic and monetary union will either have to be
completed through much deeper integration or we will have to
accept a gradual disintegration of over half a century of
European integration," the European Union's economic and
monetary affairs commissioner, Olli Rehn, told the European
Parliament.