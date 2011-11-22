PARIS Nov 22 French Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Tuesday that closer European integration, including via changes to EU treaties, was necessary to protect the bloc from future economic shocks.

"Today only a very strong intergovernmental union in the hoeart of Europe will allow us to resist the shocks which are shaking the links we have patiently constructed since the second World War," Fillon told a mayors' conference in Paris.

"France and Germany, the Franco-German rapprochement, are at the heart of this tighter intergovernmental union. This is a starting point to lead the entire continent towards a new frontier, a powerful euro zone where economies progressively converge." (Reporting by Daniel Flynn)