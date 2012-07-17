HELSINKI, July 17 Finland's deal with Spain on collateral for its portion of loans to support its banking system is similar to Helsinki's earlier agreement with Greece, Finnish Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen said on Tuesday.

Finland is the only country that has sought collateral in exchange for aid to Spain's banking system, Urpilainen told reporters after the government signed a deal with a fund owned by Spanish banks.

She said the collateral, up to 770 million euros, would be paid in cash and invested in the bonds of the top five countries in the euro zone.