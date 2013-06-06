HELSINKI, June 6 Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki
Katainen said boosting lending to small and medium-sized
businesses should be a priority for Europe's policymakers to
help boost employment in the region.
The European Central Bank is considering steps such as
buying asset-backed securities to get lending flowing to smaller
businesses, but some policymakers are wary such moves may
overstep European rules.
"Unemployment clearly remains our most pressing challenge,"
he told a conference in Helsinki on Thursday, saying small and
medium-sized businesses, which provide two-thirds of Europe's
private sector jobs, were struggling to gain access to
financing.
"We need to remove this bottleneck as a matter of priority,"
he said, adding that he supported the ECB's decision to discuss
reviving the asset-backed security market with the European
Commission and European Investment Bank.
The ECB's interest rate cuts have had a muted impact on
lending to small businesses, particularly in the euro zone
periphery, where banks are worried about taking on risk.
