SAARISELKA, Finland, March 22 Finland's Minister for European Affairs Alexander Stubb said he was confident that Cyprus will find a bailout deal ahead of a Monday deadline when European Central Bank plans to cut off funding to the country's banks.

"Why am I optimistic? Because there are no other options," Stubb told Reuters. "They'll find a solution, if not today then over the weekend."

He and Finnish Prime Minister are hosting a meeting of European policymakers in Finnish Lapland this weekend, although some high-profile guests such as Greek leader Antonis Samaras and ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen cancelled to deal with the Cyprus crisis. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; editing by Ron Askew)