* Monti thinks ESM bank licence to be granted in "due
course"
* Monti says ECB President comments "bold and appropriate"
* Finnish PM says yields on some euro area bonds too high
HELSINKI, Aug 1 The euro zone's ESM rescue fund
will eventually be granted a banking licence, giving it enough
fire power to head off the bloc's debt crisis, Italian Prime
Minister Mario Monti said on Wednesday.
German officials have strongly played down the idea that the
permanent ESM fund would be given such authority, which would
allow it to tap unlimited resources through the European Central
Bank's liquidity operations.
Asked if the ESM should be granted a banking license, Monti
told a news conference in Finland: "I think this will help. I
think this will in due course occur."
Monti, speaking to reporters after a meeting with Finnish
Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen, also said he believed ECB
President Mario Draghi's comments last week were "bold and
appropriate."
Draghi said last week that the central bank would do
whatever it takes to preserve the euro, stirring speculation it
might take more radical steps when the Governing Council holds
its monthly meeting on Thursday.
Katainen told the same news conference that interest rates
were too high in some European countries such as Italy and that
sovereign bond markets were not properly assessing the economic
situation of some individual countries.