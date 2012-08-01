* Monti thinks ESM bank licence to be granted in "due
course"
* Monti says ECB President comments "bold and appropriate"
* Finnish, Italian PMs agree some yields too high, must calm
market
HELSINKI, Aug 1 The euro zone's ESM rescue fund
will eventually be granted a banking licence to help head off
the bloc's debt crisis, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said
on Wednesday.
German officials have strongly played down the idea that the
permanent ESM fund might be given such authority, which would
allow it to tap unlimited resources through the European Central
Bank's liquidity operations.
Asked if the ESM should be granted a banking licence, Monti
told a news conference in Finland: "I think this will help. I
think this will in due course occur."
"I think that progress is in integration of fiscal policies,
of banking policies, financial policies, and we have to proceed
hand-in-hand, in a sense, in following the common logic of
deepening," Monti told reporters after a meeting with Finnish
Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen.
Monti's visit to Finland is part of his campaign for
concerted action by euro zone governments and the ECB to help
bring down borrowing costs for Italy and Spain.
He also said he believed ECB President Mario Draghi's
comments last week were "bold and appropriate" although he said
the euro zone central bank's independence should be respected.
Draghi said last week that the ECB would do whatever it
takes to preserve the euro, stirring speculation it might take
more radical steps when the Governing Council holds its monthly
meeting on Thursday.
Central bank sources have told Reuters that intervention
could be at least five weeks away, however, as Draghi's comments
had not been agreed in advance with the Governing Council, and
other elements must first fall into place.
NORTH-SOUTH DIVIDE
Monti has been trying to persuade countries such as Finland
to support bolder steps by the European bailout fund.
Finland, one of only four remaining triple-A countries in
the euro zone - and of those, the only one with a stable outlook
from Moody's - has taken a tough stance on bailouts.
While Katainen leads a pro-euro government, he has demanded
collateral in exchange for loans and has opposed measures such
as the purchase of sovereign bonds by the European bailout fund.
Echoing Monti's earlier comment that Italy may need a
"breathing break" from its high interest rates, Katainen said
financial markets were not giving countries like Italy enough
credit for efforts to improve their fiscal health.
"It is clear that ... the sovereign bond market in the euro
area is not in a normal situation. Financial markets are not
assessing all the member countries as they should do," he said.
"This means we need a dual-track approach. First of all
countries must do everything they can do themselves, and we need
some sort of European solution in order to calm down the market
reaction."
But Katainen continued to reject proposals to allow the
European rescue fund to buy bonds on the secondary market.
"We have been very critical of the secondary market (idea),
because we don't believe it is the most efficient way to use
money. We are afraid that the ESM or EFSF (rescue funds) would
run out of money too soon," he said.
Monti had earlier told Finland's Helsingin Sanomat
newspaper: "We have in mind a possible intervention through
(the) EFSF, ESM and ECB with different combinations."
Katainen said he had told Monti that voters in Finland,
which has dutifully kept to EU budget rules and where economic
crises have been tackled with tough self-imposed austerity, were
unhappy about bailing out poorly managed economies.
"One of the reasons which has made this crisis-management
difficult in Finland is many of us, including me - we find the
situation unfair, because Finnish people are the kind which
believes in rule-based union," he said.