HELSINKI, July 17 Finland and Spain have reached a deal on collateral for Finnish participation in a bailout of Spanish banks, a parliament official said on Tuesday.

The official said Finland's parliament will convene on Thursday and Friday to discuss Europe's rescue programme for Spain. Finland, one of the euro zone's four AAA-rated countries, had demanded collateral in exchange for its portion of loans.

Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen is due to give a news conference later in the day, her ministry said, without confirming the deal. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; editing by Stephen Nisbet)