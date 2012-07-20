(Adds comments from prime minister and opposition leader)
HELSINKI, July 20 Finland's parliament approved
a rescue package for Spain's banking sector, though a large
minority voted against the measure amid criticism from parties
that oppose euro zone bailouts.
A total of 109 lawmakers supported the bailout, while 73
opposed it and 17 were absent from Friday's vote, which came a
day after Germany's Bundestag also backed the bailout.
Finland's Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen leads a pro-euro
government but has faced increasing pressure from his coalition
partners as well as opposition lawmakers to take a stronger
stance against European bailouts.
Finland, one of four remaining AAA-rated countries in the
euro zone, secured a deal with Spain to receive collateral in
exchange for the loans, an agreement modeled on an earlier deal
with Greece.
"The Finnish parliament and government believe that we have
to do everything we can do in order to stabilise the situation,"
Katainen told Reuters, adding that he hoped Spain and Italy
would shore up their credibility in financial markets.
"We try to avoid larger scale bailouts and we are fully
committed to the future of euro," he said.
But Timo Soini, the leader of the eurosceptic Finns Party -
the biggest opposition group in parliament - repeated his call
for Finland to leave the euro.
"What would exiting euro require? That would require two
things, that the majority of people and the majority of the
parliament are of that opinion," Soini told reporters.
Finnish lawmakers were recalled from their summer holiday
for the first time since 1962 to vote on the rescue package.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by John Stonestreet)