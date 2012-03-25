BERLIN, March 25 A higher lending capacity for
the euro zone's rescue fund would help to reassure markets,
which are not convinced the bloc's sovereign debt crisis is over
and fear more ratings downgrades, the head of the bailout fund
was quoted as saying on Sunday.
"More money would reassure markets. Wrongly or rightly the
fact is that big numbers in the shop window create calm," Klaus
Regling, head of the temporary European Finance and Stability
Facility (EFSF), told Germany's Focus magazine in an interview
published on Sunday.
Euro zone finance ministers meet in Copenhagen on March
30-31 and are due to decide whether to increase the lending
capacity of the bailout fund above a current 500 billion euros.
Germany's Spiegel reported that German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, who had been a strong opponent of raising the lending
capacity, had now backed down after pressure from European
partners and the International Monetary Fund.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said in an interview on
Sunday: "the higher the firewalls, the less likely it is that
they have to be actually used."
Regling went on to challenge popular opposition in Germany
to more money for the rescue fund.
"The bailouts haven't cost German taxpayers a penny. The
belief that this money is gone and will never come back is
wrong. These are loans that must be paid back."
Germany had profited from the euro zone crisis, he noted, as
its borrowing costs had fallen.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Mark Potter)