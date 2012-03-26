* Merkel says ready to back larger financial firewall
* Critical meeting to take place in Copenhagen on March
30-31
* Expectation is for fund with capacity of around 700 bln
euros
* Rising Spanish bond yields keep policymakers' minds
focused
By Luke Baker and Noah Barkin
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, March 26 Germany signalled for
the first time on Monday its willingness to increase the
resources available for tackling the euro zone debt crisis, a
shift that may help protect Spain as its bond yields rise and
concerns grow about its public finances.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet in Copenhagen on March
30-31 and are expected to agree on a method of bolstering the
crisis firewall by combining some of the resources left in the
temporary EFSF bailout fund with the ESM, a 500-billion-euro
facility that comes into force from July.
Until Monday, Germany had sent no clear signal on combining
the resources, with officials indicating that it may not be
necessary to do so now that financial markets are calmer.
Merkel removed some of those doubts, telling a meeting of
her conservative Christian Democrats:
"We say the ESM should remain permanently at the 500 billion
euro level, but in order for us to have 500 billion euros in
available money, then we can imagine ... allowing the programmes
... to run in parallel," she said.
Around 200 billion euros of the 440 billion euros in the
EFSF have already been deployed to help bail out Greece, Ireland
and Portugal, and those programmes would continue to run.
But German government sources told Reuters that Berlin was
prepared for the remainder in the EFSF also be made available
for a year after the ESM is up and running, bolstering the
potentially deployable resources.
Germany has been under pressure from international partners
to agree to an increase in the firewall, with countries such as
Britain saying that without it, they will refuse to make
additional funds available to the International Monetary Fund.
While Merkel's shift sends a positive signal to the euro
zone, it may not be sufficient to satisfy financial markets as
the proposal she has made appears in respects to fall short of
expectations for even greater resources to be deployed.
It may also prove difficult to win backing from all the
parties in her coalition as it will increase the total amount of
guarantees Berlin has to make to 290 billion euros from 211
billion euros. In Germany, the issue of Germany's guarantees is
particularly sensitive to voters.
Last week, the European Commission prepared a confidential
paper with three options for boosting the firewall, all of which
rely on combining the EFSF and ESM resources in different ways.
Officials had indicated that the most likely outcome in
Copenhagen was an agreement to create a fund of around 740
billion euros by combining the ESM with what is still undeployed
from the EFSF.
But the proposal Merkel has sketched out would appear to be
less firm than that. An official said his expectation was for a
hybrid agreement to emerge, as often the case in EU
decision-making.
Ultimately the euro zone needs to come up with a solution
that goes far enough to convince the IMF that it too should
bolster its resources when the board meets on April 20-22.
"I expect that on Friday a decision can be made on
increasing the joint capacity of permanent ESM and temporary
EFSF funds, to strengthen confidence," Olli Rehn, the European
commissioner for monetary affairs told reporters on Monday.
"Negotiations are ongoing and my aim is to secure that
strong enough stability fund can be created to convince our
partners they should reinforce the IMF's resources."
NO COMPLACENCY
European leaders have been debating what action to take on
the firewall for months, with German and Finnish officials
quietly sceptical about the need to boost resources given that
the debt crisis has calmed since the European Central Bank
summoned up over a trillion euros of three-year money for banks.
Others argue that it is critical the euro zone act now to
bolster resources, capitalising on the relative calm to show
that the region is determined not to be complacent.
While bond markets have stabilised this year and yields have
fallen across the board, there has been a sharp pick up in
concern about Spain, Italy and Portugal in recent days.
Spain's borrowing costs have risen markedly since Madrid
ripped up a budget deficit target agreed with Brussels. Both
Italian and Spanish yields fell on Monday on reports Berlin was
ready to agree to a stronger rescue fund for a limited time.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said he was concerned
about contagion from Spain if it didn't keep finances in order.
"(Spain) certainly made profound reform of the labour market
but it did not pay the same attention to public finances," Monti
said at a conference in Italy. "This is causing us big concern
because their yields are rising and it wouldn't take much to
recreate trends that could spread to us through contagion."
The Spanish government convinced the Commission this month
to soften its budget deficit goal for 2012, shifting the target
to a deficit of 5.3 percent rather than 4.4 percent to give it
some room to focus on growth measures. It must still reduce it
to 3.0 percent in 2013.
"We're pretty much looking at Spain as the next point of
stress, the next point of weakness," Peter Allwright, head of
rates and currency at RWC Partners, which manages assets worth
$4 billion, said last week.
The aim of bolstering the euro zone's firewall is to create
a fund big enough to handle problems in Spain and Italy should
they follow Greece, Portugal and Ireland in needing bailouts.
But part of it is also psychological - that a vast fund will
convince financial markets the euro zone is doing everything
necessary to calm the situation and restore confidence.
Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING, expects Portugal to
need another bailout, says Spain could need help "for two to
three years" and Italy may need some "short-term relief".
"If we get an agreement on a 740-billion-euro fund this
weekend and then some external help from the IMF, then we should
be fine, there should be enough," he said.