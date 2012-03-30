COPENHAGEN, March 30 The euro zone raised the
combined lending ceiling for their two bailout funds to 700
billion euros from 500 billion, striking a compromise between
demands on euro zone taxpayers and assuring markets that money
invested in euro zone bonds was safe.
Below are comments from EU finance ministers:
SPANISH FINANCE MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS
ON RESCUE FUND:
"What really comforts the markets are domestic policies. It
doesn't matter how big the financial rescue fund is, if
countries do not do what they have to in terms of fiscal
consolidation, in terms of encouraging economic growth, there is
no rescue fund which would be big enough to face the uncertainty
and concern that would create in the markets."
"This is an instrument which is made not to be used. If we
have to use it, it would obviously mean that we have failed in
the real policies from the point of view of calming the markets.
ON SPANISH BUDGET:
"One thing evaluated positively both by the ECB and the
Commission was that the macroeconomic scenario on which the
budget forecasts for 2012 are based is very realistic and gives
a lot of credibility to the budget."
"The Spanish government arrived to find a brutal shortfall
in the budget last year -- instead of 6 pct the deficit was 8.5
percent last year - and a completely different growth scenario
to what was expected. What we need to do is find a balance
between the unavoidable adjustment in public spending, which is
what we have in the budget we have approved today, and the need
to avoid an additional impact on economic growth in a situation
in which domestic demand is already very depressed
"this is the most austere budget which Spain has passed in a
long time. I think it is credible and has positive aspects: by
cleaning up the public sector they will help to sanitise the
private sector as well
"It is an exercise in balance between different objectives
such as maximising the creation of confidence and financial
stability in the future and at the same trying to minimise the
impact in the short term on economic activity."
EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN
On Spain
"Spain is showing determination in its fiscal and structural
policies. Today we listened carefully to the presentation of
Minister Luis de Guindos in the Eurogroup. On the side of the
Commission, I welcome that this confirms the 5.3 percent deficit
target which was agreed recently in the Eurogroup"
"The Commission intends to have a complete assessment of the
upcoming budget by early next week, once we have received all
the relevant information including concerning the autonomous
regions."
"The unambiguous commitment of the Spanish government to the
target of the fiscal deficit of 3 percent for 2013 is indeed of
paramount importance and I expect this will be substantiated
soon."
ON FIREWALL
"Earlier today the Eurogroup took the significant decision
to reinforce the firewalls ... We are satisfied with this
decision. We see this as a lasting decision. Altogether, the
euro area is mobilising an overall firewall of 800 billion
euros. The euro area has responded to calls from our global
partners, the G20 and the BRIC countries. I trust today's
decision will pave the way for an IMF decision at the spring
meetings. So all in I all I see this as very significant. We are
finally complementing the monetary union with stronger economic
union ... with stronger instruments to ensure financial
stability in Europe to reassure our financial partners."
ECB EXECUTIVE BARD MEMBER JOERG ASMUSSEN
On Ireland promissory notes:
"As Ireland strives for regaining market confidence, it is
of utmost important that commitments are met. The euro system
has provided unprecedented support for Irish banks"
ON SPAIN
"The aim is that budget can have an impact over the current
year as much as possible"
ON FIREWALLS
"There is no room for complacency ... Today the Eurogroup
has taken a significant decision in establishing European
firewalls. We are satisfied. We Europeans can travel to the
Spring meetings in Washington having done our homework.
No firewall at all, whatever size it has, can substitute for
economic reforms in member states."
DANISH ECONOMICS MINISTER MARGRETHE VESTAGER
"It is obvious that things have stabilised over the last few
months. However, the situation remains fragile and there is no
time for complacency."
"The ministers agreed on the crucial fact that we need to
keep our strategy on track to restore confidence and
credibility."
"What we have now is a breathing space, which now must be
used to get ahead on reforms and get our finances in order."
"Now we are just finalising data on how to proceed
with...the financial transactions tax."
"We are going to do what we decided at the Ecofin two weeks
ago, and that is to (take) a two-tier approach to keep going
technical investigations of the Commission's proposal but also
to carve out space for a debate about alternatives."
"What colleagues have been mentioning most is the
inspiration from the UK stamp duties or from some of the
countries which have an activity tax. And of course it is up to
us to provide analysis in order to make this debate more
concrete. Colleagues suggested finalising this."