By Annika Breidthardt and Paul Carrel
COPENHAGEN, March 30 Euro zone finance ministers
have agreed to boost the currency bloc's debt crisis firewall to
roughly 800 billion euros ($1.06 trillion), Austrian Finance
Minister Maria Fekter said on Friday.
After what sources called a heated discussion, the 17
countries sharing the euro agreed on the lowest common
denominator favoured by countries such as Germany, Finland and
the Netherlands, where public opinion is against more money for
bailouts, EU sources said.
The amount would comprise 500 billion euros in fresh money
through the permanent rescue fund, the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM), when it comes online in July, and 200 billion
already committed under the existing European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF).
Another 53 billion euros would come from bilateral loans
already extended to Greece and 49 billion euros in aid from the
bloc's first response to the crisis, known as the European
Financial Stability Mechanism (EFSM), Fekter told reporters.
A senior euro zone official confirmed the figures.
The EFSF has a total capacity of 440 billion euros and the
uncommitted 240 billion would serve as a buffer in case of an
emergency over the next 15 months, when the currency area's
temporary and permanent rescue funds run in parallel, Fekter
said.
The European Commission, France and several of the world's
biggest economies had been pushing hard to increase the euro
zone bailout capacity, in the belief that once investors see a
wall of money supporting euro zone debt, confidence would return
and the rescue funds would never have to be used.
But until early this week, Berlin was against raising the pot
of money in advance, saying it was ready to do so only if
needed, noting that markets have calmed down from the peak of
the debt crisis and that implementation of agreed reforms was
more important.
The decision will give the euro zone something to present to
finance ministers of the world's 20 biggest developing and
developed economies in April in Washington during talks about
bigger global contributions to the International Monetary Fund.
"We are now in a strong position for discussion on the IMF
in April. It is a good signal," said French Finance Minister
Francois Baroin.
A higher euro zone bailout capacity is a pre-condition for
most G20 countries to contribute more money to the IMF.