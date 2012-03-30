By Jan Strupczewski
COPENHAGEN, March 30 The euro zone raised the
combined lending ceiling for their two bailout funds to 700
billion euros on Friday from 500 billion, euro zone finance
ministers said in a statement.
The 700 billion will come from 500 billion euros of the
permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, and
the 200 billion euros committed under existing bailout
programmes for Greece, Ireland and Portugal by the temporary
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) fund.
"The current overall ceiling for ESM/EFSF lending ... will
be raised to 700 billion euros," said the statement, distributed
after talks of finance ministers in Copenhagen.
"All together, the euro area is mobilising an overall
firewall of approximately 800 billion euros, more than 1
trillion dollars," the statement said.