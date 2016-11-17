BERLIN Nov 17 The German Finance Ministry on
Thursday rejected a call by the European Union's executive for
governments in the 19-country euro zone to spur growth and jobs
by loosening overall budget policy next year.
"We take a critical view of the European Commission's
analysis on the aggregated so-called 'fiscal stance' of the euro
zone," a spokesman for the ministry said in a statement e-mailed
to Reuters.
"In light of the still high debt levels in the EU, we see no
possibility for an expansionary fiscal policy," he said, adding
that there was also no need for such a step because of the
continued economic recovery in the euro zone.
"There is no fiscal room to manoeuvre in Germany in light of
the medium-term challenges," the spokesman said.
The European Commission on Wednesday effectively urged
Germany to spend more in an election year as Brussels moved
further away on Wednesday from its mantra of austerity, pushing
for euro zone countries to loosen their budgets for 2017.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Michael Nienaber;
Editing by Paul Carrel)