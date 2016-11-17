BERLIN Nov 17 The German Finance Ministry on Thursday rejected a call by the European Union's executive for governments in the 19-country euro zone to spur growth and jobs by loosening overall budget policy next year.

"We take a critical view of the European Commission's analysis on the aggregated so-called 'fiscal stance' of the euro zone," a spokesman for the ministry said in a statement e-mailed to Reuters.

"In light of the still high debt levels in the EU, we see no possibility for an expansionary fiscal policy," he said, adding that there was also no need for such a step because of the continued economic recovery in the euro zone.

"There is no fiscal room to manoeuvre in Germany in light of the medium-term challenges," the spokesman said.

The European Commission on Wednesday effectively urged Germany to spend more in an election year as Brussels moved further away on Wednesday from its mantra of austerity, pushing for euro zone countries to loosen their budgets for 2017. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)