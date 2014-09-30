* Credibility of EU deficit curbs at stake in France, Italy
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Sept 30 Three years ago, hardening
euro zone fiscal rules was all the rage. Today, the game is how
to fully use their "flexibility".
The change shows how far the euro zone has travelled from
trying to win back the confidence of investors at the peak of
the sovereign debt crisis to winning back voters as radical
parties rise amid record unemployment and economic stagnation.
Interpreting how much wiggle room the EU treaties offer has
become a new source of contention among governments, a
North-South divide pitting Italy and France against Germany that
poses its own risks to the stability of the 15-year-old
currency.
Adding spice to the argument, France's former finance
minister will, if accepted this week by the European Parliament,
become the EU's chief policeman on budget discipline as
commissioner for economic affairs. Pierre Moscovici has assured
Germans he will not do his own country's bidding from Brussels.
Nonetheless, Moscovici's Socialist ally, President Francois
Hollande, and Italy's centre-left premier, Matteo Renzi, are
leading demands for more room for manoeuvre because both face
low economic growth, low inflation, high public debt and
political resistance to structural reforms.
Some extra government spending that would not get them into
trouble for missing debt or deficit targets set by the rules
would be the easiest way to stimulate growth, they argue.
But conservative German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her
allies stress that breaking or even bending the newly hardened
EU budget rules would undermine confidence in them and sow the
seeds for the next crisis in a few years' time.
Many investors, though keen to see economic growth, agree.
"Breaching the rules would not be penalised by markets
immediately, but it would build a base for disaster in the
future," said Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING bank in Germany.
"It would show that the euro zone has not learned the
lessons of 2003-2004," he said.
At that time, France and Germany teamed up against the
European Commission to block tougher disciplinary action against
themselves for running excessive budget deficits -- above the EU
limit of 3 percent of Gross Domestic Product.
Even though the Commission, the guardian of EU laws,
eventually won the case in Europe's highest court, the damage to
the credibility of the rules was done and more "flexibility" was
introduced into them in 2005.
Many policy-makers believe that was one of the causes of the
sovereign debt crisis that engulfed the euro zone in 2010.
WHAT FLEXIBILITY IS THERE?
For a country with a budget gap of more than 3 percent of
GDP, like France, there seems very little leeway in the rules.
That state has to agree with EU finance ministers on an
annual path of deficit reduction, both for the nominal and the
structural shortfall, and has to follow that prescribed path.
If assumptions used to set the deficit reduction path prove
inaccurate, for instance growth is much slower than expected,
the country can expect more time to reduce its nominal deficit
providing it cut the structural gap - the part not dependent on
the business cycle - by the required amount.
Reducing the structural deficit almost invariably involves
reforms such as liberalising the labour market and overhauling
the justice system, education or healthcare. Special attention
is given to pension reforms on a continent where an ageing
population is straining arrangements made last century.
The EU budget rules also say a country can have more time to
bring its deficit back into line if there is a severe economic
downturn in the euro zone or the European Union as a whole.
Money spent on "fostering international solidarity" and
"achieving the policy goals of the Union", as well as debt
incurred to help bail out another euro zone country can also be
mitigating factors.
MORE OPTIONS
Governments which have managed to reduce their deficit below
3 percent of GDP, like Italy, have more room for manoeuvre.
Under the new rules, once they are below 3 percent, euro
zone governments must strive towards a budget close to balance
or in surplus in structural terms, improving the balance by at
least 0.5 percent of GDP a year.
They also have to reduce public debt.
But they can delay reaching balanced budgets if they invest,
and the Commission takes into account the size of public
investment relative to the deficit.
In EU jargon this is called the investment clause, but it is
open only to those who have economic growth well below
potential, do not breach the 3-percent deficit limit and respect
the rule to reduce debt every year.
The investment also has to be in projects co-financed by the
EU under regional development policies for poorer regions,
European networks, or the connecting Europe facility - notably
building transport, energy or telecommunications links - with
verifiable and positive long-term budget effects.
Because Italy's debt is rising, rather than falling, it
could not make use of that investment clause last year when the
EU declared its deficit was no longer excessive.
This option would be closed to France, because it fails on a
greater number of criteria. EU officials said the investment
clause will very likely not be applied now because Europe is no
longer in recession.
Countries like Italy can also postpone balancing their books
through major structural reforms that have "direct long-term
positive budgetary effects, including by raising potential
sustainable growth, and therefore a verifiable impact on the
long-term sustainability of public finances".
Italy's room could be limited, however, because the reforms
may not raise the deficit too close to the 3 percent ceiling --
the rules say "an appropriate safety margin" must be preserved.
Another important caveat is that the reforms have to be not
only planned, but actually implemented.
The difficulty with the structural reform option is that it
discounts economic benefits that accrue only after several
years, once the change bears fruit.
It is hard to quantify the impact of a structural reform on
growth, especially in the longer term, so the leeway granted in
deficit reduction is open to political discretion.
That will ensure plenty of attention on Moscovici, whose
office will be responsible for reviewing countries' efforts to
meet EU rules - and handing out potential fines worth billions.
To ensure Moscovici doesn't grant too much flexibility, his
rulings on national budgets will have to be signed off by
Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, a fiscal hawk who
implemented tough austerity measures as Latvia's prime minister.
