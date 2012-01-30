BRUSSELS Jan 30 European Union leaders reached agreement at a summit on Monday on a new fiscal treaty designed to strengthen budget deficit and debt rules in all EU members except Britain, two diplomats said.

Leaders had agreed at a summit on Dec. 9 to endorse this new "fiscal compact", which limits their primary deficits to a maximum of 0.5 percent of their output over the course of an economic cycle and foresees automatic sanctions for states with a deficit above 3 percent of their gross domestic product.

"A deal has been reached on the fiscal compact," one of the diplomats said.

He explained that the last political hurdle - the question of who would be allowed to participate in summits of euro zone heads of state and government - had been cleared after Polish objections to being excluded were resolved.

"There will be at least two summits a year reserved for euro zone members, where they will discuss issues of economic convergence and strategies linked to their common currencies.

"On top of that, there will be one summit a year opened to contracting parties (to the treaty) not part of the euro, where they will discuss the architecture of the euro as well as competitiveness issues," the diplomat said.

The treaty will come into force on Jan. 1 2013 provided 12 countries have ratified it by then.