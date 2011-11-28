by Divyang Shah

LONDON, Nov 28 (IFR) - There is no shortage of pessimism when it comes to the Eurozone debt crisis and its already systemic significance. It's easy being a pessimist given a persistent gulf between the short-term fixes that markets currently require and the longer-term fixes that are the focus of policymakers. Realigning political priorities requires the crisis to get worse, which is something that the global economic and financial system could well do without as it would make the fallout from the Lehman bankruptcy in 2008 seem like a tea party.

FOCUS ON ALTERNATIVES TO CENTRAL SCENARIO:

How much worse can the Eurozone crisis get? Judging by the fact that various sections of the financial community are making contingency plans, the answer is a lot worse. Multiple defaults, a smaller Eurozone and even a break-up are all being actively discussed, even if the central scenario is that the Eurozone will muddle through. IFR laid out the scenario in an article earlier this month (see "Toward an exit/restructuring scenario for Eurozone"; Nov 9) where we looked at the need for ECB and/or IMF involvement. Entertaining such thoughts a year ago would have been perceived as extreme analysis, but not anymore.

We can do little else than focus on the alternative scenarios, as long as the option of eurobonds and the strong usage of the ECB's balance sheet remain unpalatable to Germany. A leveraged EFSF was supposed to play the role of firefighter but it failed dismally in achieving the status as an unleveraged EFSF, as markets refused to fill its tank sufficiently with water. Instead of trying to build an alternative firebreak to the crisis we have policy makers interested in trying to iron out details of an updated version of the old worn out fiscal stability pact.

MUDDLE THROUGH A BUYERS' STRIKE?

The fact is that things will get worse as politicians dither leaving sovereigns and financials at risk as access to market funding further deteriorates or is lost completely. We have EUR581bn of funding required by Eurozone sovereigns just to fund redemptions, putting their total requirement at around EUR800bn once budgets are taken into consideration.

For Italy, the redemption profile is especially heavy during the early part of 2012 redemptions of EUR25.8bn on February 2, and EUR27.1bn on March 1. But it's not just the sovereigns that are under the spotlight, banks will also have to fund their books after falling behind during 2011. The Financial Times highlights (based on analysis by Morgan Stanley) that so far this year Eurozone banks have had a funding gap of EUR180bn ($241bn) and will need to roll more than EUR540bn ($720bn) during 2012.

A buyers' strike will persist as long as Eurozone policy makers put off difficult choices of where they want to take the Eurozone. This choice was nicely framed by Moody's which said in its Special Comment this week that "the euro area is approaching a junction, leading either to closer integration or greater fragmentation". The longer they wait, the higher will be the costs of sorting out the mess related to both sovereign and financial risk. Lehman's was ONLY a $600bn shock to the financial system so it's not surprising that the Eurozone is expected to have a more lasting and damaging impact on the global economy.

UNCHARTED WATERS:

During the early days of the crisis, Fed Chairman Bernanke reintroduced us to the term 'financial accelerator' to highlight the feedback loops between the real economy and financial markets. We are in uncharted and dangerous waters led by a Eurozone that is politically unable to decide which way to steer the ship. The ride will get bumpy and some may be thrown overboard or lose a limb but it might take such events in order for the ship to gain internal stability and guide us out of this storm. Muddling through is not an option in the face of the redemption profile for both sovereigns and financials.

(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist)