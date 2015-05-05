BRUSSELS May 5 The European Commission slashed
Greek economic growth and primary surplus projections on Tuesday
and forecast deeper price falls and a higher public debt as a
result of uncertainty that has dogged Athens policy direction
since late 2014.
The Commission, which finished gathering data for its
forecast on April 21, said it now expected the Greek economy
would grow only 0.5 percent this year, after 0.8 percent in 2014
and accelerate to 2.9 percent in 2016, unless policies change.
Three months ago, the Commission forecast Greece would grow
2.5 percent this year and 3.6 percent in 2016 after a 1.0
percent expansion last year.
"The positive momentum, however, has been hurt by
uncertainty since the announcement of snap elections in
December," the Commission said in its quarterly economic
forecasts of main indicators for all 28 countries of the
European Union.
"The current lack of clarity on the policy stance of the
government vis-à-vis the country's policy commitments in the
context of the EU/IMF support arrangements worsens uncertainty
further," it said.
Greece is in fervent negotiations with its international
creditors to secure more loans in exchange for reforms as it
quickly runs out of cash and faces the prospect of default.
Greece's primary surplus -- the budget balance before debt
servicing costs -- will be only 2.1 percent this year, rather
than the 4.8 percent projected only three months ago.
Next year it will be even worse -- the surplus will be 1.8
percent of GDP, rather than the earlier expected 5.2 percent of
GDP unless Athens changes policy.
The headline budget balance will also be much worse than
thought only three months ago. Rather than a surplus of 1.1
percent, Greece will have a headline budget deficit of 2.1
percent this year.
A surplus of 1.6 percent forecast for 2016 has now turned
into a deficit of 2.2 percent, unless policies change.
This deficit forecast assumes that Greece will get back
almost 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion)in profits that the
European Central Bank made on buying Greek securities at the
peak of the sovereign debt crisis.
To get that money, however, Athens will have to reach an
agreement with its creditors on reforms -- a deal that has
eluded negotiators for the last three months.
Because growth will be lower, Greece's debt-to-GDP ratio
will be higher than previously expected. Instead of having
peaked last year at 176.3 percent of GDP, the debt will only
have reached its highest point this year at 180.2 percent of
GDP, before declining to 173.5 percent in 2016.
($1 = 0.9011 euros)
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)