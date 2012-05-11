* Spanish deficit seen well above targets this year and next
* France, the Netherlands may miss 2013 deficit reduction
deadline
* Euro zone economy to grow 1.0 pct in 2013
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, May 11 Recession in Spain this year
and next means the country will have to approve big additional
savings on top of those it has already made if it is to meet its
own ambitious budget goals, forecasts from the European
Commission showed on Friday.
France, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Slovakia will also
miss their 2013 deadline to cut deficits to 3 percent or less of
gross domestic product unless they take action, according to the
twice-yearly outlook for the 27-nation European Union.
Financial markets are particularly focused on Spain because
of concerns that its public finances are unsustainable given the
amount of government support that may be needed to bail out the
banking sector, and its poor economic growth prospects.
In a ratcheting up of pressure, the EU executive said Spain
will have a budget deficit of 6.4 percent of GDP in 2012 and 6.3
percent in 2013, unless policies change, far from targets of 5.3
percent and 3 percent respectively.
"Whereas the (5.3 percent) target of the central government
should be within reach, deviations are projected at this stage
for regional governments," the Commission said.
"Moreover, the social security system is projected to record
a deficit again this year in line with a deteriorating labour
market outlook," the forecast said.
The 5.3 percent figure was itself an increase from earlier
projections for Spain, agreed by Spain's new government to give
it some leeway.
Missing the deadline set by EU finance ministers, unless the
ministers believe it was justified, would entail financial
sanctions for countries under new, sharpened EU budget rules.
SPANISH REGIONS KEY
Spanish regional budgets will be finalised by the end of May
and EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said
that only then would the Commission be able to say how much more
austerity would be needed for Madrid to meet its goals.
"The Commission has full confidence in the determination of
the Spanish government to meet the fiscal target in line with
the pact. For Spain, the key to restoring confidence and growth
is to tackle the immediate fiscal and financial challenges with
full determination," Rehn told a news briefing.
"This calls for a very firm grip to curb the excessive
spending of regional governments."
The Commission revised sharply down its economic growth
forecast for Spain to a contraction of 1.8 percent this year
from a 1.0 percent recession forecast in February, more
pessimistic than Spanish government forecasts.
The Madrid government has also forecast economic growth of
0.2 percent in 2013, but the Commission expects it still to
contract, by 0.3 percent.
The Commission projected that Spain will be the only euro
zone country to be in recession next year, with the euro zone
economy as a whole set to expand by 1 percent, after a 0.3
percent recession forecast for 2012.
DUTCH, FRENCH MUST SAVE MORE
France, where Socialist Francois Hollande won presidential
elections last Sunday, would have a budget deficit of 4.2
percent in 2013, rather than the 3 percent it is aiming for,
mainly because its economic growth next year would be slower
than Paris expected, the Commission said.
It forecast 2013 economic growth will be 1.3 percent in
France, while the government expects 1.7 percent.
Hollande, who campaigned under the slogans of shifting focus
to growth from austerity, would therefore need to take new
austerity steps.
"We are waiting for the French authorities to decide which
measures will be introduced for 2013," Rehn said.
The Netherlands, where the government has collapsed over a
proposed austerity budget, will end up with a budget deficit of
4.6 percent next year, higher than the 4.4 percent expected this
year, unless it adopts new measures, the Commission said.
The increase would occur despite a return to 0.7 percent
economic growth in 2013 from a 0.9 percent recession expected
this year. But Rehn noted the Dutch were already addressing the
problem, praising the quality of the structural measures taken.
"The Commission forecast does not include the consolidation
measures of last month's budgetary agreement in the Netherlands,
because this agreement was reached after the cut-off date of
this forecast," Rehn said.
Italy and Portugal were seen as on track to meet their
targets.