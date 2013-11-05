BRUSSELS Nov 5 Inflation in the euro zone will stay subdued and unemployment will hover around current record highs for two years, the European Commission forecast on Tuesday, adding to the ECB's dilemma over how to shelter a nascent economic recovery.

The European Commission said on Tuesday that it expected the annual inflation rate in 17 countries sharing the euro to stay at 1.5 percent this year and next before dropping to 1.4 percent in 2015, below the ECB's target of close to but below 2 percent.

Inflation has fallen sharply, approaching a new four-year low in October. The ECB is not expected to cut interest rates at its Thursday rate-setting meeting although it may give guidance as to how it intends to help the recovery.

The Commission said it expected unemployment, which was at a record high in the euro zone of 12.2 percent in September, to stay at that level next year before falling to 11.8 percent in 2015.