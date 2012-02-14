* French banks borrow record 218 bln euros from ECB

* French borrowing a quarter of euro zone total

PARIS Feb 14 French banks tapped the European Central Bank in December for a record 218.2 billion euros in loans, in a sign the sector piled in to the ECB's first offer of ultra-cheap three-year funds.

The Bank of France loaned the banking sector 218.2 billion euros in December, up from 166.6 billion euros in November, according to the French central bank's balance sheet.

The sum topped the previous record of 215.3 billion euros registered in December 2008 at the height of the 2008-2009 financial crisis, figures from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.

The European Central Bank injected 489 billion euros of three-year liquidity into the banking system in December in order to fend off a credit crunch and keep loans flowing to the euro zone economy.

The Bank of France's lending to banks accounted for 25 percent of total ECB lending to the banking sector in December, down from a record 26.6 percent in October, according to data from Thomson Reuters Datastream.

Other data on Tuesday showed Spanish lenders also borrowed record sums from the ECB in January.

The ECB will give banks a second chance to take extraordinary three-year loans on Feb 29. A Reuters poll this week showed traders expect another bumper uptake of 400 billion euros.

Government bond yields in southern Europe have fallen sharply since the December offer of cheap liquidity, suggesting that banks have used the money to buy sovereign bonds.

French 10-year government bond yields have eased from slightly more than three percent in December to 2.95 percent on Tuesday even though credit rating agency Standard & Poor's stripped France of its AAA rating in the interval.