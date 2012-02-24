PARIS Feb 24 France has Belgium's support
for combining Europe's rescue funds in the face of German
opposition, a source close to the French presidency said on
Friday.
Investors and EU officials want European leaders to agree at
a March 1-2 summit in Brussels to combine the temporary EFSF
with the permanent ESM to create a rescue fund of 750 billion
euros ($998 billion).
France backs the idea but Germany has said it is not
necessary to increase the rescue fund's size beyond the current
500 billion euros at its disposal.
The permanent European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which is
set to replace the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF),
will enter into force in July.
Speaking after French President Nicolas Sarkozy and Belgian
Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo met for talks in Paris, the source
close to the French presidency said the two governments saw eye
to eye on the issue.
"There are identical views on the need to put the ESM into
place as quickly as possible and to strengthen it by combining
the ESM and EFSF," the source said. "We've already stated that
we would return to the question in March and then our German
friends will need to be convinced."
Earlier in Rome, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said that
he too favoured beefed up protection to stop problems spreading
from one euro zone country to another.
"(It is) very necessary that there be strong and high
firewalls developed in Europe to deal with fears of contagion,"
he said.
Increasing the ESM funds is closely tied to boosting the
resources of the International Monetary Fund, which Europe says
that it wants.
Most G20 countries, which are also the IMF's paymasters, say
they first want to see more of an effort by the euro zone to
raise funds for its own institutions before the IMF's resources
are increased.
Officials, including finance ministers, from the world's 20
largest economies will meet in Mexico City this weekend where
they will discuss the IMF's role in trying to resolve the debt
crisis.