PARIS, July 18 Euro zone countries need to
establish a banking union within the coming months, European
Central Bank Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on
Wednesday, urging member states to speed up the pace.
Euro zone leaders pledged last month to create a single
banking supervisor for the bloc's banks based around the ECB in
a first step towards a European banking union, but some
officials had suggested this could take until next year.
"We have got to put a banking union in place very quickly,"
Noyer said in an interview with Europe 1 radio, adding that EU
governments had asked the European Commission to bring out a
proposal in September.
"We at the ECB and at the Bank of France are working on it
this summer. It needs to be in place this autumn," said Noyer,
who is also governor of the French central bank.
Some Europe officials have suggested that setting up ECB-led
banking supervision by the end of the year would not be possible
and that it might not be until the middle of next year before it
could be up and running.
Among the details to be worked out are precisely what powers
the ECB will be given, whether big or all banks will be covered
and how to avoid conflicts of interest.
Once the supervisory body is in place, the euro zone's ESM
rescue fund will be allowed to lend directly to banks, which
leaders hope will break any links between troubled banks and
sovereign borrowers.
"We've got to have collective intervention capacities for
all the euro zone banks in order to provide reassurance," Noyer
said.
